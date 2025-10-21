Αναζήτηση

Τελευταία νέα:

ΕΕ: «Δάνειο επανορθώσεων» στο Κίεβο

0
Oι Βρυξέλλες διερευνούν πώς θα αποδώσουν «δάνειο επανορθώσεων» ύψους...

Σε αναβρασμό η CDU από την άνοδο της Ακροδεξιάς

0
Στο διήμερο άτυπο συνέδριο των Χριστιανοδημοκρατών τέθηκαν στο τραπέζι...

TKMS: Το «θαλασσινό αστέρι» της πολεμικής βιομηχανίας

0
Η θυγατρική της γερμανικής ThyssenΚrupp, κατασκευάστρια υποβρυχίων και φρεγάτων,...

Festal Celebrations at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity & Saint Luke Birmingham on 19th October 2025

ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΕΙΣ-ΑΡΘΡΑ / INTERVIEWS-ARTIKEL

The Divine Liturgy was officiated by His Grace Bishop Maximos. The Guests at the feast included the Mayor of Aradippou, the Vice Chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus Mike Wood MP, The Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus Odysseas Odysseos, and The President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the Uk Christos Karaolis.

The church was full of the local Parishioners, as well as a number of Chairman of other Communities.

Following the service, there was a lunch that was attended by Guests and members of the community. There was also a performance of traditional dances by the Greek School of Ayia Triada.

Thanks must go to the Priest of the Community Protopresbyter Father Christos and the Chairman Mr Anastasios Menicou and to all those who helped with their generous hospitality.

 

 

 

 

 

Best wishes,

Louis Loizou,

President.

Μάρτιος 2025

Σχετικά άρθρα

ΕΕ: «Δάνειο επανορθώσεων» στο Κίεβο

Oι Βρυξέλλες διερευνούν πώς θα αποδώσουν «δάνειο επανορθώσεων» ύψους 140 δις ευρώ στην Ουκρανία από τα λεγόμενα «παγωμένα» ρωσικά περιουσιακά στοιχεία. Tι σημαίνει αυτό.Αλεξάνδρα...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

Σε αναβρασμό η CDU από την άνοδο της Ακροδεξιάς

Στο διήμερο άτυπο συνέδριο των Χριστιανοδημοκρατών τέθηκαν στο τραπέζι οι σχέσεις με την ΑfD, oι δημοσκοπήσεις, η μετανάστευση, αλλά και η προετοιμασία για μελλοντικές...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

TKMS: Το «θαλασσινό αστέρι» της πολεμικής βιομηχανίας

Η θυγατρική της γερμανικής ThyssenΚrupp, κατασκευάστρια υποβρυχίων και φρεγάτων, με σημαντική παρουσία και στην Ελλάδα, αυτονομείται και μπαίνει με πολλές υποσχέσεις στο Χρηματιστήριο της...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

Μοναξιά, η σύγχρονη απάνθρωπη πραγματικότητα!…

Apostolis Zois -
                             Ψυχό-κοινωνικό πιπεράτο του Γιώργου Πιπερόπουλου        Ξεκινώ υπογραμμίζοντας ότι σύμφωνα με την απογραφή του 2021 στην Ελλάδα υπάρχουν συνολικά 4.872.087 νοικοκυριά από τα οποία...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

ΑΦΗΣΤΕ ΜΙΑ ΑΠΑΝΤΗΣΗ

εισάγετε το σχόλιό σας!
παρακαλώ εισάγετε το όνομά σας εδώ

Πληροφορίες

Τελευταία άρθρα

Δημοφιλή άρθρα

Σχετικά με εμάς

Η εφημερίδα του ελληνισμού με ειδήσεις από όλο τον κόσμο.

Die zeitung der Griechen mit nachrichten aus der ganzen welt.

© ELLINIKI GNOMI • Die Zeitung der Griechen in Europa | All Rights Reserved | Κατασκευή ιστοσελίδας WebColors