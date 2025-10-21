Festal Celebrations at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity & Saint Luke Birmingham on 19th October 2025

The Divine Liturgy was officiated by His Grace Bishop Maximos. The Guests at the feast included the Mayor of Aradippou, the Vice Chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus Mike Wood MP, The Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus Odysseas Odysseos, and The President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the Uk Christos Karaolis.

The church was full of the local Parishioners, as well as a number of Chairman of other Communities.

Following the service, there was a lunch that was attended by Guests and members of the community. There was also a performance of traditional dances by the Greek School of Ayia Triada.

Thanks must go to the Priest of the Community Protopresbyter Father Christos and the Chairman Mr Anastasios Menicou and to all those who helped with their generous hospitality.

Best wishes,

Louis Loizou,

President.